James Wilson Darden Jr.

James “Jim” Wilson Darden, Jr., 71, long time resident of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on April 23, 2020.
Jim was born on June 12, 1948, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to Lt. Col. James W. Darden and Virginia Young Darden. He was the oldest of eight children.
He was part of the first graduating class, 1966, of Woodbridge Senior High School in Woodridge, Virginia, and attended The University of Texas in Austin.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his niece, Michelle Darden.
Jim is survived by siblings, Thomas Darden (Rachel), of Cooper, Texas, Elizabeth Darden Berger (Steve), of Dallas, Texas, John Darden (Mary), of North Richland Hills, Texas, Virginia Darden, of Eugene, Oregon, Daniel Darden, of Commerce, Texas, David Darden (Putzi), of Cottage Grove, Oregon, Paul Darden (Alex), of Oklahoma; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim’s great passion in life was cars. He still owned and worked tirelessly on his first car, purchased while he was in college, a 1969 Volkswagen Beetle. He always had a ready smile. He will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
