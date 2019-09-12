MAU Workforce Solutions will sponsor a hiring event for the Paris plant of Kimberly-Clark from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today.
The business will be looking for production supervisors, general laborers, machine operators, forklift operators and material prep associates. The event will take place at the Northeast Texas Workforce Solutions at 5210 SE Loop 286 in Paris. For information, visit mau.com/paris.
