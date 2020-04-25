APRIL 23 to APRIL 24
First Responder-Paris
4:34 to 4:35 p.m., 2700 J. Egan St.
8:18 to 8:28 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.
8:29 to 8:38 p.m., 1335 26th St. NE.
8:30 to 8:51 p.m., 620 E. Price St.
10:59 p.m., to 1:11 a.m., 3300 Highway 271 S.
Public Service
6:31 to 7:22 p.m., 305 4th St. SW.
7:14 to 7:15 p.m., 401 18th St. NW.
11:57 p.m., to 12:13 a.m., 600 1st St. SW.
