Nancy Curtis Renfro, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, after an extended illness at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living.
A funeral service will be held at Fry Gibbs Chapel at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, with the Rev. Tim Marks officiating. Receiving of friends will be held at 1 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Forest Chapel Cemetery.
Nancy was born on April 12, 1945, in Silver City, New Mexico, to Sidney and Ruth Curtis. She graduated from Silver City High School in 1963 and attended Western New Mexico State University.
Nancy moved to the Paris area in 1976 with her family. Nancy was the owner of several local businesses and a long time employee of Belk Department Store. She was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church and the Paris Chapter of PEO.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Ruth Curtis; her husband, LJ (Jinks) Renfro, who she was married to for 27 happy years; and her son, Michael Bright.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Cherie Floyd and husband, Austin Floyd, of Richmond, Virginia; Dennis Renfro and his wife, Doxie, of Kenedale, Texas; Elizabeth Redus and Julie Norris, residents of the Paris area; and her brother, Carl Curtis, of Long Beach, California. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sydney Floyd, Jackson Floyd, Ashley Herron, Bailee Beth Rohleder, Mallory McDade, Lindy Norris, Dennis Renfro, Shane Renfro, Jeremy Renfro, Joey Renfro, Brandy Rhea; and many great-grandchildren. She was a beloved Nanny to all of them.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to support families dealing with Alzheimer’s and to fund research that will lead to a cure in the future.
