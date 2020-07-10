Bill Bass, 82, of Paris passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Roden Pryor Funeral Directors will conduct funeral services on Monday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. in the open air chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, with Dr. Tommy Turner and the Rev. Ken Cannon officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service. Bill will lie in state at the funeral home on Sunday, July 12 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for those wishing to pay their, in Paris.
On June 20, 1957 he married Elizabeth Ann Horn.
Bill was owner and operator of Bill Bass Tires and Service since 1977 when he purchased the business. Prior to that he partnered with his father in Bass Trucking. Early on he was a fireman with the Paris Fire Department. Bill served in the Army Reserves and was a member of First Baptist Church of Paris.
Bill Bass was a very godly man. His faith and family were his life. We are so blessed that God gave him to us. He was a wonderful husband, father, friend, g-dad and big daddy. He loved to tell stories about his life. He always had time to share stories with anyone he met. Everyone was naturally drawn to him for his giving spirit and kindhearted ways. He loved to travel, hunt, fish, play golf, work at his tire store and most of all spend time with his family. Liz and Bill just celebrated 63 years of marriage on the 20th of June.
I Corinthians 13:13, and now these three remain; faith, hope and love but the greatest of these is love.
His parents; and a brother, Rice McLeod, precede him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Liz; son, Mike Bass and wife, Judy, of Greenwood, Arkansas; daughter, Karen Bass Holmes and husband, Ronnie, of Paris; grandchildren, Dean Holmes and wife, Carmen, Stephanie Holmes Easton and husband, Kyle, Bryce Bass, and Bishop Bass and wife, Bristle; great-grandchildren, Landon Easton, Elodie Easton, Ethan Holmes and Sadie Holmes; sisters, Dorothy Stallings and husband, Jim, Sue Hatcher, Ann Houchins and Francis Armstrong; brother, Howard Lovelace and wife, Nancy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Named to serve as pallbearers are Dean Holmes, Bishop Bass, Bryce Bass, Kyle Easton, Donnie Smith, Mike Bass, Ronnie Holmes, Michael Horn and Steve Horn.
