The City of Paris is expected to roll out a Covid-19 antibody testing site in the Justiss Elementary parking lot as early as mid-week after a trial run proved successful Thursday afternoon.
Testing will be available to anyone who pays $25 by credit or debit card and registers on the city website at paristexas.gov or through a call center at the Paris Police Department. Testing will be during the 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. window. Registration is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays. To register, go online to paristexas.gov/covidtesting or call 903-784-6688 ext. 501.
On Thursday, both Tuttle and Paris-Lamar County Health District director Gina Prestridge said things went well after the last of 20 people selected by the health department received a finger prick when they rolled down a vehicle window and extended an arm.
“I thought it went really well today,” Prestridge said. “Of course, like with anything else, it will go better the next time. Today allowed us to see what we needed to do to make sure everything runs smoothly when we begin actual testing.”
Antibody testing reveals those who either have had the coronavirus for at least seven days, those who have not had the virus and those who have had Covid-19 and have built up immunities, according to Dr. Steven Walter, pathologist at Paris Regional Medical Center.
“We will learn from this testing whether there is a significant group of people in our community who have or either have had the virus and didn’t know it,” Walter said. “But for those who test negative there is a seven-day window when you are not necessarily negative because you don’t make IGM antibodies for seven days.”
IGM antibody production is thought to begin after seven days and begins to disappear during the recovery period, about 21 days into the illness. IgG antibodies, which indicate immunity, begin to produce 14 days into the illness and continue in the blood long after recovery.
“We had some confirmed cases we used to see if they did have antibodies and the tests seem fairly accurate, which is what we were looking for today,” health district medical director Dr. Amanda Green said. “Those people did have antibodies, and most everyone else was negative, which gives us confidence the tests are accurate.”
Tuttle addressed concerns expressed by parents and teachers about the safety for children who come to Justiss to pick up lunches and assignments.
“The doors will remain locked, and no one will enter the building,” Tuttle said. “We will schedule testing around the times students and parents are coming to the school and the Paris Fire Department will disinfect the premises with a germicide each day when we are finished. Because the test is a simple finger stick there is no chance of the virus spreading into the air.”
Tuttle said Justiss was selected as the testing site because of its large circular parking lot and covered driveway, important this time of year because of frequent thunderstorms.
“There is absolutely no way we would expose teachers and children to undue harm and to a virus as bad as this,” Tuttle said. “Medical people signed off on it. Had they not, we would not have even thought about it.”
