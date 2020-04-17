Reno resident Cody Lynn Patrick, 27, is free on $100,000 bond from the Lamar County Jail after his Thursday arrest by the Reno Police Department on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers and Reno Police Department, Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey said in a news release.
