After a year of fundraising, the Roxton Friends of Chaparral Rails to Trails met its $25,000 goal for part of a Texas Department of Transportation matching grant.
Initially, the Chaparral Rails to Trails Inc. group asked Roxton to put up $65,000 for the matching $1 million grant through the state, but a couple of months later, the organization came back with a lower matching amount of $25,000.
Tackling such a goal is an awfully big adventure for any small town, but as a result, Roxton’s portion of the trail will see surface improvements. That’s definitely worth a thumbs up.
This next thumbs up was sent in by a reader, and it’s just too good not to include. Pictured below, a woman was standing near the Walmart driveway on Nov. 8 smiling and waving at passing drivers, and she was witnessing for Christ with her sign, which stated: “Jesus Christ loves you more.” And, as the reader pointed out with another photo, just two blocks to the west, dozens of young people were setting up American flags in preparation for Veterans Day.
With all of today’s divisions, it’s wonderful to see these types of community-building actions, and it’s hard not to smile about it.
Unfortunately, there is a thumbs down this week as Eagle Pass Democrat and chairman of the Texas House’s Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee admitted to dropping an envelope containing 2 grams of cocaine while exiting an area of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport used by traveling state officials.
“I do not have anyone to blame but myself,” Nevárez said.
See? Politicians can tell the truth.
