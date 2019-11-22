During the fourth annual Utility Scam Awareness Week, companies like Atmos Energy are trying to educate customers and expose deceptive tactics used by scammers, while local police urge heightened awareness as the holidays approach.
Atmos Energy this week denounced scammers and the operation of nearly 5,000 toll-free numbers in efforts to deceive customers.
“The safety of the public, our employees and our system is our highest priority, and this includes helping protect our customers from the harmful impact of a utility impostor scam,” Beth Dattomo, manager of public affairs, said in the press release. “Unfortunately, scammers continuously adapt and occasionally fool even the most sophisticated customers. We are thankful to join UUAS and utility companies across North America to expose scammer tactics, so our customers can better protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors from these threats.”
In 2018, the Federal Trade Commission collected more than 1.4 million fraud reports. The public reported losing $1.48 billion to fraud. Scammers typically use three strategies — in person, by phone or online — to target the money, property and personal information of consumers, particularly more vulnerable populations like the elderly, said Paris Police Lt. Doug Thompson.
“The majority of the time it is telephone scams, and I would say mainly on the elderly,” he said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of others that we don’t hear about, but I would say the elderly and telephones is one of the easiest ways for scammers to try to manipulate people, scamming during the holiday season. They prey on everybody’s sympathies — holiday cheer, I suppose.”
Thompson said the department handles about one or two scam calls a week on average, depending on the season. Callers will sometimes threaten people with debt, an outstanding arrest warrant or jail time if they don’t meet callers’ demands. Elderly people tend to be more lenient on these callers — they don’t want to hang up and be rude, but they can’t always determine when it’s a scam, Thompson said.
“Our advice is, if someone is talking really fast and trying to push you, don’t be afraid to hang up the phone or get advice from a family member or trusted friend on whether the call is legitimate,” he said.
The department advises the general public to not make itself an easy target. Be aware of your environment when out and about; if someone is being pushy or asking for your information, don’t let them fast-talk you. If someone introduces themselves as an official representative of a company or charity, don’t be afraid to check their claim or call the entity directly. And be aware of who you give your information to, whether online, by phone or in person, Thompson said. If there are concerns about whether the call — or person — is legitimate, the police or sheriff’s department is always available to assist, he said.
