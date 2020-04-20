Quality Care ER in Paris is now offering several ways to test for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
One such test is known as PCR antibody testing, which looks for evidence of actual coronavirus in the body at the time of the test, regardless of whether the person is symptomatic. The test is done with a nasal cotton swab, which is sent to a lab. Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours, according to Quality Care.
PCR antibody testing helps diagnose active Covid-19, so those who may have had it and have since recovered may not know that through this test.
The other available test at Quality Care ER is an antibody test that looks for antibodies produced after the body had fought an infection. The antibodies help fight the infection, and they are expected to be present in anyone who has contracted Covid-19, even if the person showed no symptoms.
That test is done with a finger stick and results are quick, usually coming back in two to 15 minutes.
Quality Care ER is open to testing anyone, and those who want to be tested are encouraged to call the office at 903-900-5888. Online registration through Quality Care ER’s website is expected soon.
