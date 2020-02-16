Paris Economic Development Corp. is expected to make an incentive package offer to an industrial prospect, select a search firm to assist in finding an executive director and award a bid for rail restoration and replacement services on a railroad spur to American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. when directors meet Tuesday.
Directors also are expected to discuss either the remodel of the economic engine’s offices at the Santa Fe Depot, 1125 Bonham St., or the construction of a 2,200 square-foot building at an estimated cost of $220,000 in the Paris Industrial Park off NW Loop 286 when the board meets at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in Paris City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include the possible purchase of iPads for board members, approval of November 2019 and January 2020 financial statements, minutes of Jan. 20 and Jan. 30 meetings and a closed-door session to review employment benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.