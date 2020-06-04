Lamar Electric Cooperative’s annual member meeting, usually in April, was postponed this year because of Covid-19 concerns and restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, officials said. Now the Lamar Electric board of directors have decided to cancel the meeting for 2020.
The board of directors is taking these steps to protect the health and safety of the members and employees.
Director elections scheduled to take place in April for districts 1, 8 and 9 will now take place at the annual meeting in April 2021, in accordance with the bylaws.
“Members who live in these districts will be able to vote in the director elections next year,” Lamar Electric General Manager Jerry Williams said.
The directors who would have been up for election at the 2021 meeting will have their term extended until the next annual meeting in 2022, as it states in the bylaws of the co-op.
“We hope to be able to host next year’s member meeting at the new Lamar Electric headquarters building,” Lamar Electric Communications Director Kristen Bollman said.
