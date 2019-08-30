L. C. “Don” Donaldson, 92, of Powderly, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Donaldson was born on Aug. 5, 1927, in Mt. Vernon, Texas, to Samuel Donaldson Sr. and Georgia Bryant Donaldson.
He married his sweetheart, Gippie Jo Castleman, on Oct. 11, 1950, in Texarkana, Arkansas.
In 1951, he enlisted for his second tour in the U. S. Navy and while in California, lived in San Diego, San Francisco and Long Beach. In Hawaii, he was assigned to a ship at Pearl Harbor and enjoyed living in Honolulu. Following his military service, they returned to Texas and lived in Austin, Mesquite and Garland. He retired from Walraven Book Cover Company in Richardson, Texas, where he worked for 36 years.
Don enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, bird watching and spending time with his family. He was hard working, humble and selfless. He had a good sense of humor and a quick smile. A nice and kind man, he cared for others and quietly devoted time to lending a helping hand to anyone that needed assistance. He attended Powderly Church of Christ regularly, until his health failed.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Gippie Jo Donaldson; two children, Linda Litchfield and husband, Matthew, of Front Royal, Virginia and Michael Donaldson and wife, Susan, of Royse City, Texas; one sister, Betty Black, of Paris, Texas; along with five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a plethora of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Ray, Virgil, Jerry and Sam Donaldson Jr.; and a sister, Mary Smith.
Special thanks and deepest gratitude to both Platinum Home Health and Platinum Hospice.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. Bobby Allison officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, in Franklin County. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
