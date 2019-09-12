Fire and Rescue

SEP. 11 to SEP. 12
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
12 to 12:10 p.m., 725 N. Collegiate St.
First Responder-Paris
8:44 to 9:05 a.m., CR 42000.
10:49 to 11:02 a.m., 15 E. Plaza.
12:10 to 12:26 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
12:28 to 12:28 p.m., 2131 Clarksville St.
5:23 to 6:02 p.m., 3700 Lake Crook Road.
6:06 to 6:28 p.m., 2501 N. Main St.
6:30 to 6:31 p.m., 2501 N. Main St.
6:33 to 6:41 p.m., NE Loop 286.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
3:22 to 3:59 p.m., 3710 Lamar Ave.
