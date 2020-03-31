Roxie Faye Spencer, 80, of Sumner, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the open air chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, with Dr. Gary Reed, the Rev. Mark Sanders and Trevor Martin officiating. No formal visitation has been set. Mrs. Spencer will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday for viewing and to sign her register book.
She was born in Lamar County, Texas, on June 27, 1939, to Ray and Dempsey Bayes Spann. She married Willie Spencer on Dec. 5, 1959. She was a member of Powderly Church of God.
Mrs. Spencer is survived by her husband of 60 years, Willie Spencer; children, Timothy Spencer, Stanley Spencer and wife, Liz, Becky Sanders and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Jessica Martin and husband, Trevor, Kalene Spencer, Dylan Spencer and wife, Sarah; great-grandson, Hosea; and sisters, Betsy Skeen and Kay Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Spann and Buck Spann; and granddaughter, Sarah Spencer.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Brad Spann, Bryan Spann, David Swint, Donald Daniel, Ronald Daniel and J.D. Daniel.
Online condolences may be sent to the Spencer family at fry-gibbs.com.
