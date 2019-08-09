Lonny Glyn Parson, 44, of Direct, entered into rest on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home, while surrounded by his loving family and friends following a long and courageous battle at Medical City Plano with the most amazing medical team.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Love Civic Center, with David Darby, Wade White, Ethan Nicholson and D. J. Harris officiating.
Lonny, the son of Gary “Buster” and LaTonne “Teeny” Pearce Parson, was born on Jan. 2, 1975, in Paris.
He attended North Lamar ISD and graduated in 1993. He grew up in Direct, Texas. He began his trucking career with Glenn Brown Trucking in 1996, later owning his own business LoPar Trucking.
In 2006, Lonny accepted a call from the Lord into sharing and preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. His first call to serve came at Powderly Baptist Church under the guidance of his cousin, Pete Moore. Lonny also served at Faithway Country Church, in Rufe, Oklahoma, Victory Baptist Church, in Paris and was the current pastor of Honey Grove Cowboy Church. Lonny loved the Lord and served him first in all he did. He also loved his family who brought him immeasurable joy.
Lonny met Linsey in June of 1996. They quickly fell in love and began their journey together. He not only married her on April 19, 1997, he married her again on May 17, 1997, in a formal ceremony.
Lonny and Linsey have three boys, Jacob Glyn Parson, Joshua Lee Parson and their bonus child, Tate Alexander Bivens, who God allowed them to be a small part of helping along the way. Lonny spent the last 21 years preparing the boys to be men of God and not need him anymore. He loved them almost as fiercely as he loved Linsey, their mother. Lonny and Linsey were a team. They loved to serve the Lord in ministry, no matter what that looked like. It was normal for Lonny to get his hand dirty, so to speak. Lonny also loved his only brother Joe and their bond is something very special. They worked together and shared in each other’s lives daily. Lonny also was crazy about his only niece, Tylea Jo, with whom he spent many hours talking about the Lord.
Lonny was a mighty man of God and if he were here to tell you anything today he would say “love the Lord, serve Him diligently, love your family and don’t waste one second of the time you have on earth”. He would probably also say, “I won”, “I beat all y’all to heaven, but I’ll be waiting for you there”.
Lonny has impacted so many lives by pointing them to the Lord and showing each of us the power of Christ through his daily life, his actions and compassion to others. He truly wanted everyone to have the opportunity to know what Christ did to save and change his life and that each one of us can have that same change from death to eternal life by asking Jesus to forgive you of your sin and begin a relationship with him. Don’t wait!!!
Survivors include his wife, Linsey; sons, Jacob Glyn Parson, Joshua Lee Parson and Tate Alexander Bivens; parents, Gary and LaTonne Parson; brother, Joe Parson and wife, Holly; niece, Tylea; and grandmother, Winnie Pearce; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a plethora of friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Michelle and Marty Herman, David Darby and to the many other family, friends and community members who supported them through this journey.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
