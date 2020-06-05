Saturday and Sunday.jpg
Hot weather will persist this weekend with high temperatures in the mid and upper 90s and heat index values up to 103 degrees. A few storms may develop near and east of I-35 on Saturday, and east of I- 45 on Sunday. No severe weather is expected. Be sure to practice proper heat safety if you plan to spend time outdoors.
Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Although the main story of this weekend's forecast will be the summertime heat, it does come with a slight chance of showers. Today is forecast to be 94 degrees with a heat index as high as 102. As north northwest winds shift to come from the east northeast in the afternoon, a 20% chance of showers sneaks into the forecast. That will fall to 10% before dissipating around 7 p.m. Expect a mostly clear, 72-degree night. 

Then on Sunday, the high will return to about 92 degrees and the heat index will get to about 97. The day will be sunny with east winds up to 15 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 73.

The work week will start off with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, and in areas without storms, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 89.

Enjoy the weekend!

