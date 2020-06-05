Good morning, Red River Valley!
Although the main story of this weekend's forecast will be the summertime heat, it does come with a slight chance of showers. Today is forecast to be 94 degrees with a heat index as high as 102. As north northwest winds shift to come from the east northeast in the afternoon, a 20% chance of showers sneaks into the forecast. That will fall to 10% before dissipating around 7 p.m. Expect a mostly clear, 72-degree night.
Then on Sunday, the high will return to about 92 degrees and the heat index will get to about 97. The day will be sunny with east winds up to 15 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 73.
The work week will start off with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, and in areas without storms, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 89.
Enjoy the weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.