Charlotte Louise Alley, age 77, of Detroit, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Alley was born on July 10, 1942, in Angleton, Alabama, to Charles and Louise Hargrove DeVinney. Her parents and her husband, W.W. Alley preceded her in death.
Charlotte was a school teacher and retired from the Detroit Independent School District.
Graveside services are set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Detroit Cemetery, with the Rev. Tracy Williams officiating. Services are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include two daughters, Dedra Pate, of Detroit and Margaret Alvis, of Duncanville; one brother, Charles Wayne DeVinney and wife, Cheryl, of Pineland; two grandchildren, Desirae Ashford and husband, Richard, of Detroit and Zackary Taylor, of Paris; one great-grandchild, Abigail Grace Taylor; and one niece, Amber DeVinney, of San Antonio.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
