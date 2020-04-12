William E. Nichols

William E. “Bill:”Nichols, 81, of Paris, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A graveside service has been set for Monday, April 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. No formal visitation will be observed. Mr. Nichols will lie in state from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday for viewing and to sign the register book.
He was born in Ringold, Georgia on June 27, 1938, to Cecil Ray and Pauline Dyer Nichols. He served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Yorktown as an Aircraft Mechanic. Bill owned and operated a used car lot on North Main Street for more than 41 years.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Nichols; children, Cindy Berry and husband, Rob, and John Nichols and wife, Kelly; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ruby Nichols. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bob Nichols; and brothers, Cecil Ray Nichols and Gilbert Nichols.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
Online condolences may be sent to the Nichols family at fry-gibbs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.