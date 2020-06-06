James Rasor, of Trophy Club, Texas, passed away on May 23, 2020 at his home.
He will always be remembered as a hard-working, honest husband, father and grandfather, who loved and provided for his family.
He was born Silas James Rasor on Oct. 28, 1932, in Lamar County, Texas, to Dallas James and Susie Rasor.
After serving for two years in the Army, James moved to the DFW area and began his lifelong career as a housepainter. He and a partner opened R&S Painting in Irving, Texas in 1958. The company grew to be one of the top 10 painting contractors in the nation.
James began cattle ranching in 1969, buying ranches in Wise and Jack Counties. He successfully worked both careers well into his 80s, and was on his tractor working his hayfield the day before his passing.
James loved his family dearly and is remembered as the rock that they could depend upon.
James is survived by his wife, Jeanette Johnson-Rasor; daughter, Debbie Fitch, of Bedford, Texas; son, Rick Rasor and his wife, Diane, of Bridgeport, Texas; daughter, Carol Ann Welch and husband, Rick, of Euless, Texas; grandsons, Jeremy Fitch, James Craig Rasor, Scott Rasor, Jessey Welch, Quinten Welch; granddaughter, Julie Fitch; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Toy Bunn and husband, Vernon, of Paris, Texas; brother, James Lee Carson, of Detroit, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Beatrice; his daughter, Linda Whitmarsh; his parents; and five siblings.
