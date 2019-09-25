Edna Mae Parks, 91, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mike Shupp and Dr. Ralph Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Parks, the daughter of Bud and Rosalie Wadford Hughes, was born on Aug. 21, 1928, in Lamar County.
Edna and Bill left for Dallas in the early 50’s. Upon returning to Paris in 1967, they opened AAA Carpets which is now Carpet World. She helped Bill in the store several years before returning to teaching.
She received her teaching degree from East Texas State University. Her career began in Hurst where she taught several years followed by two years at Bogata. Edna retired from the North Lamar Independent School District at the Powderly Campus.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Eastern Star. She attended Providence Baptist Church and Novice Baptist Church.
Edna loved antiques and went to many estate sales while collecting.
On March 6, 1954, she married Billy Joe “Bill” Parks, building 53 years of family and memories before his death on Nov. 29, 2007. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Hughes and James “Buddy” Hughes.
Survivors include her son, Greg Parks and Brenda, of Paris; two grandsons, Tim Parks and wife, Daria, of Paris and Dale Williams and wife, Lorie, of Milton; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Parks, Haley Williams and Alexis Williams; a brother, Jerry Hughes and wife, Connie, of Powderly; and a sister, Erma Nation, of Paris; along with several nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be, Steve Raper, Paul Raper, Rick Browning, Dennis Gunter, Shane McDowra and Eddie Hughes.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
