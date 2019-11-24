North Lamar floral design students decorate bank’s Christmas tree
North Lamar High School floral design students decorated the Christmas tree at Liberty National Bank this week. 

 Submitted Photo

North Lamar High School floral design students decorated the Christmas tree at Liberty National Bank this week.  For their service, the bank made a $500 donation to the North Lamar FFA. Students accepting the check are, from left,  Jayda Ayers, Biance Packard, Radley Crutchfield, Karlie Dawes, Liberty’s Real Estate Processor Markita McNealy, Beau Rember, Madie Edwards and Emily West.

