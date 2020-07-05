Mrs. Katherine Parker, 94, a faithful servant of her Lord, went into his presence on June 30, 2020, in Paris. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in Meadowbrook Gardens with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating.
Pallbearers will be Eric Wood, Josh Bivens, Tyler Henderson and Kenny Holman. There will not be a public visitation but friends may come by Fr & Gibbs Funeral Home to sign the register or send an online condolence by visting fry-gibbs.com.
Mrs. Parker was born on July 9, 1925, in Lamar County, a daughter of Dewitt “Deacon” Moore and Norine Vorholzer Moore. She married G.E. Parker on March 24, 1943, in Paris. He preceded her in death on July 14, 1980. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Laverne Moore Fry.
Katherine was a pastor’s wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Being a pastor’s wife, she was active in church singing in the choir, playing piano and teaching Sunday School. Katherine was a member of His Place Fellowship and was a devoted Dallas Mavericks fan.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Holman and husband, Kenny; grandchildren, Krystal Bivens and husband, Josh, and Savannah Wood and husband, Eric; great-grandchildren, Tyler Henderson and wife, Kammi of Lubbock, Emmelie Bivens of Paris and Tate Bivens of Alabama; brother, S.A. “Butch” Moore and wife, Margaret; and several nieces and nephews.
If desired, in lieu of flowers a memorial may be made in Mrs. Parker’s name to His Place Fellowship.
