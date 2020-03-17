Paris ISD revises feeding schedule
Paris ISD has revised its feeding schedule during which the Student Nutrition Department is serving “grab and go” meals to help fill basic needs during the extended school break. Meals are free for children 18 years and younger starting today.
The curbside meals will be available through Friday at Givens Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the Boys & Girls Club from 11 a.m. to noon; Justiss Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; George Wright Homes from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Sherman Court from 11:40 a.m. to noon; and Jackson Court from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m.
Breakfast items will be included in the sack, which is intended for the next morning. All sacks will be packed so that they can be taken home.
For information, contact lori-mcentyre@parisisd.
