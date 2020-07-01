Eight additional Covid-19 cases today push the Lamar County total over the 300 mark as 304 cases are now reported by the Paris/Lamar County Health District since reporting first began in March.
Of the new cases, five are males, ages 22, 32, 55, 63 and 69, and three are females, ages 23, 44 and 70. Of total cases reported, seven are travel related and 297 community spread.
There have been 13 Covid-19-related deaths in the county and 179 positive cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
What follows is a breakdown by age and gender of total cases.
- 0-9 2 male
- 10-19 4 male 8 female
- 20-29- 26 male 40 females
- 30-39- 24 males 32 females
- 40-49 12 male 25 females
- 50-59 24 males 25 females
- 60-69 22 males 24 females
- 70-79 9 males 16 females
- 80 + 6 males 5 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.