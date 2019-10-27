The North Lamar Board of Trustees has scheduled a special called meeting to be Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. in the North Lamar Administration Building, 3130 N. Main St.
The board will meet to go into executive session and discuss the specifics of the superintendent’s contract.
The board will then take possible action on the matter in regular session.
