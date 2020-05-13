HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove High School seniors will have the opportunity to graduate in person at 7 p.m. May 29 on the football field.
The Honey Grove ISD Board met in person Monday to finalize high school commencement ceremony plans. Less than 10 people attended the meeting, keeping within the maximum attendance guidelines put in place by the Fannin County’s Commissioners’ Court.
Those handing out diplomas will be wearing gloves and all safety procedures, including glove wearing and physical distancing guidelines, provided by the state and Texas Education will be followed, officials said.
“We are going to … (meet) all the requirements for the state, you know with the screening process and our attendees here will be wearing masks, and the people passing out diplomas will have gloves on, and we’ll be as safe as possible with all the procedures that we have in place,” Superintendent Todd Morrison said.
Graduates do not need to wear masks during the commencement ceremony, he added.
“They will be the only ones not wearing masks, graduates will be without. That way they can have the opportunity to take pictures, you know, during the ceremony, while they are receiving their diploma, without a mask. And so, they will be completely social distanced the entire time,” Morrison said.
Because the ceremony will be done outside on the Honey Grove ISD football field, if it rains, the make-up day will be May 30.
“If it rains out both of those days, then what we will do is Monday we will start our hybrid graduation. We don’t want to keep delaying this. You know, our seniors have already been through enough...,” Morrison said.
Each graduate will be allowed a maximum of seven guests, and Morrison said he anticipates approximately 300 to 350 people would be present at the ceremony.
“And they’re having to limit guests. Each one of our kids are getting seven tickets. Five of those individuals will be sitting in the stands, and two of those individuals will be sitting down on the football field, that way we can make sure we are spreading everybody out,” he said.
Other business discussed in the meeting included the approval of the audit engagement letter with Morgan, Davis, and Company PC and the payment of taxes. The board also accepted the resignation of Katelyn Vick and Heather Steeley, both effective May 22.
