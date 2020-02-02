Katherine E. Graham, born on May 17, 1922, was a long time resident of Paris, Texas.
She passed away on Jan. 13, 2020, in University Place, Washington.
She was cremated in Washington and will be buried in March 2020, in Paris, at Meadowbrook cemetery beside her husband.
To see complete obituary go to tuellmckee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.