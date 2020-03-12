One arrested for drugs after vehicle crash
At 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, Paris police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Clement Road. Officers observed a vehicle that had lost control and left the roadway. The driver, Edgar Adrian Armijo Alvarado, 24, of Dallas, was found to be intoxicated, according to police. During the arrest, officer said they found Alvarado in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning, according to online jail records.
Police arrest three on felony warrants
Paris police arrested Desiree Cherie Tonubee, 37, of Paris, in the 1100 block of W. Cherry Street at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Officers recognized her as she was walking down the street and found that she had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with debit card abuse of an elderly person. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Also on Wednesday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of W. Kaufman Street at 6:54 p.m. for a passenger not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, 41-year-old Brandy Wayne Flowers, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram, according to officers. Flowers was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning.
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. The driver, Hope Noel McIntire, 40, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging her with five counts of theft of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. McIntire was arrested and booked before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail. She remains in jail this morning, according to online records.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 100 calls for service, and arrested five people on Wednesday.
