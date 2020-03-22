All city facilities are closed to the public until public notice to limit in-person contact during the COVID-19 threat, according to an announcement Friday.
Included are Bogata City Hall, police and fire departments, municipal court, library, the community center and maintenance center.
Utility bills and court fines or fees can be paid by phone by calling 903-632-5315 during standard business hours. Cash, check or money order payments not requiring change can be made at the dropbox outside City Hall at any time. No receipts will be given.
To file a report with the Bogata Police Department, call 903-272-0362 to make an appointment. For emergencies, dial 911.
To report water leaks, sewer issues, or other situations call 903-632-5315 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For emergency situations after hours, call 903-249-1728 or 903-249-7934.
