NOV. 9 to NOV. 11
Paris Police Department
Randarius Marke Washington, 17: Criminal trespass.
Emily Tagen Sharrock, 25: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Lonny Brian Sheffield, 51: Property theft $100-750.
Zyon Benjamin Terrones, 18: Capias pro fine/driving while license invalid.
Charles Steven Coleman, 68: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Adrian Durant Brooks, 41: Cruelty to non-livestock animal: kill/poison/SBI.
Alberto Gutierrez-Gomez, 38: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Keidris Javazbien Mitchell, 21: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jocelyn Micheal Patterson, 23: Violation of bond/protective order.
Department of Public Safety
Matthew Darrin Clark, 31: Driving while intoxicated 2nd offense, no driver’s license when unlicensed.
