Paris Police Department

NOV. 9 to NOV. 11

Paris Police Department

Randarius Marke Washington, 17: Criminal trespass.

Emily Tagen Sharrock, 25: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Lonny Brian Sheffield, 51: Property theft $100-750.

Zyon Benjamin Terrones, 18: Capias pro fine/driving while license invalid.

Charles Steven Coleman, 68: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Adrian Durant Brooks, 41: Cruelty to non-livestock animal: kill/poison/SBI.

Alberto Gutierrez-Gomez, 38: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Keidris Javazbien Mitchell, 21: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Jocelyn Micheal Patterson, 23: Violation of bond/protective order.

Department of Public Safety

Matthew Darrin Clark, 31: Driving while intoxicated 2nd offense, no driver’s license when unlicensed.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.