Bob Lee Bridges, age 55, of Detroit, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence.
Bob was born on Sept. 18, 1964, in Dallas, to Robert Lee and Hazel Anderson Bridges.
He worked for over 20 years as a forklift operator for Jemasco.
Preceding him in death was his sister, Doris Jones.
Mr. Bridges chose to donate his body to medical research, in hopes of helping others.
Cremation and memorial services are to follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his significant other, Christy McCoin, of Detroit; his beloved nephew, Joey Jones and wife, Angie, of Alma, Arkansas; special friends, Buddy Michael and wife, Jean and Tim Michael, of Novice; as well as other numerous cousins.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.