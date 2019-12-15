Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s office for the week ending Friday include:
Steven Michael Manning to Kyra Nicole York;
Mathias Ezra Anz to Destiny Elizabeth Theye;
Robert Wayne Trimble to Kristi Diane Trimble;
Thomas Philip James Dunning to Melody Brook Allen;
John Michael Coleman to Chelsey Brooke Fletcher;
Brayden Kole Steed to Maygen Michelle Kelley;
Forrest Noah Bigler II to Britney Renee Swindle;
Jimmy Dale Lewis to Shawntel Renee Marion; and,
George Michael Hines to Jennifer Moses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.