For the third consecutive year, the United Way of Lamar County is participating in East Texas Giving Day, which is run by the East Texas Communities Foundation.
All funds raised this year by the United Way of Lamar County will be directed into its Covid-19 Crisis Fund. This fund has already raised over $27,000 and nearly $10,000 has been given out to those financially impacted by the coronavirus.
This year’s Giving Day is Tuesday, but the online giving website has been accepting donations for the past two weeks. Eight other Lamar county nonprofits are also participating.
United Way of Lamar County executive director Jenny Wilson said: “We are so grateful for all the donations we have received so far for the Crisis Fund, but we know that the critical need for assistance is not over. Luckily we have been able to help many families and individuals who have lost their job or seen a reduction in hours from the coronavirus with paying their bills.
"For those who want to donate to help others right here in Lamar County who are suffering from the economic impact of Covid-19, visit www.easttexasgivingday.org/unitedwayoflamarcounty "
For information on the United Way of Lamar County, its partner agencies, or the Covid-19 Crisis Fund, contact Wilson at 903-784-6642 or jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.