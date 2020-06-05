With one new cases today, there are now 155 Covid-19 cases in Lamar County since testing began in March. And nine new cases in Fannin County puts the total there at 54, health officials said.
A 45-year-old woman became Covid-19 case number 155 for Lamar County, according to Paris-Lamar County Health District.
Of the confirmed cases, seven are travel related and 148 are classified as community spread. Eleven Lamar County residents have died from the coronavirus, nine of which are associated with nursing homes.
As of today, 101 confirmed cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
Following is a breakdown of confirmed cases by gender and age.
- 10-19: 2 males, 3 female
- 20-29: 6 males, 12 females
- 30-39: 12 males, 14 females
- 40-4: 5 males, 17 females
- 50-59: 10 males, 10 females
- 60-69: 14 males, 21 females
- 70-79: 5 males, 13 females
- 80+: 6 males, 5 females
Fannin County cases rising
Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Fannin County, according to the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management. The total number of cases in the county has risen to 54 with four deaths and approximately 24 recoveries.
Of the nine cases, one was self-reported, three were reported by the Department of State Health Services, two by a county nursing home, and three were prison inmates from the county jail. Of the 54 cases, only four have involved nursing home residents and 11 cases have involved the county jail, according to Dr. James Froelich III, the Fannin County Health Authority.
Froelich also addressed the two recent deaths of nursing home residents who had contracted Covid-19. Both residents were female, showed no symptoms and died prior to the return of their test results, he wrote.
“Both were asymptomatic and therefore neither was suspected as having Covid-19 prior to the return of their results on Monday, June 1st. Though there is room for debate, the County Medical Authority has been informed that both deaths should be officially listed as due to Covid-19,” Froelich reported.
Nine inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Fannin County Jail. Two guards also got the virus last week, but no employees have since tested positive. The three newly reported inmates are all men and aged 39, 44 and 47, Froelich said. The six previously infected inmates have recovered and returned to the prison general population.
Others infected include a 17-year-old man from near Trenton, a 39-year-old man from the Bonham area, and a 60-year-old woman from near Savoy. A 64-year-old male employee of Tyson Foods in Sherman was found to be positive at a mass screening there. He is quarantined and recovering at home.
