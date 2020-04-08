Texas is using a fraction of its available bed space and personal protective equipment for health care workers has been coming to the state by the day, Sen. Bryan Hughes said Tuesday during a teleconference town hall.
Hughes, who represents Senate District 1, was joined by Dr. Julie Philly, a professor of medicine at University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler, to answer constituent questions regarding the state’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic. Among those are Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders that shut down non-essential businesses; prevent hospitals from undertaking non-essential medical procedures; and setting space aside for temporary virus hospitals, like at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.
“We are even prepared to set up tents to treat patients,” Hughes said. “We are only using 5% of the Covid-19 beds we have.”
Hughes assured constituents the state has been getting “masks and equipment by the day.”
“And, we are making sure they are getting everywhere,” he said, even rural hospitals. “Everyday Texans are doing what they do, helping each other.”
Caller Myra Watts, who believes she had the virus five weeks ago and self-quarantined immediately, asked if there was a way to test for the virus after being healed. Philly said that wasn’t a possibility at this time.
“It is difficult to know who has had the virus,” she said. “We do know that currently many people are asking the same question. We also don’t understand if people who have had the virus can catch it again.”
Most infections, viral or bacterial, leave behind antibodies that help to fight a second infection from a disease, sometimes preventing the body from getting the infection ever again, Philly said. Right now, scientists are unsure if the coronavirus follows that path or not.
NPR on March 27 reported that some Wuhan, China, residents who tested positive and then recovered from Covid-19 later tested positive again, noting some appeared to be asymptomatic carriers. The data at the time suggested between 5% and 10% of patients who had recovered had tested positive again.
Hydroxychloroquine
Another caller, referencing a TV program, asked if she should be taking tonic water (chloroquine) with zinc to help ward off the virus. There is no proof that the combination is effective, Philly said.
The first antiviral medication that was used effectively against malaria was quinine water. From that, scientists developed chloroquine, and after that came hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump has touted as a possible treatment against Covid-19. Hydroxychloroquine was developed in the 1950s, Philly said, and has been found to effectively treat other ailments such as lupus. But studies into the drug’s use against the coronavirus weren’t done in a manner that follows scientific procedures for drug testing against a disease, she said. Also, the doses in tonic water are extremely low.
“You would have to take a very large dose to treat anything,” Philly said. “I do not recommend taking any of this at this time.”
There have been a few small studies about hydroxychloroquine with a Z-pack to combat the virus, but they were small scale, and some were simply anecdotal.
“So, we still don’t know exactly how this works,” Philly said. “There is no proven cure or treatment for the virus.”
Susan Redfearn wanted to know about the state’s stock of hydroxychloroquine, and Hughes said there was plenty.
“It is being sent to hospitals as they need it,” he said, adding there was enough for patients who needed the medicine for treatment of other ailments.
Personal protective equipment
Nelda Strung asked about protective equipment for those outside of hospitals, such as hospice doctors who have to visit homes or home health care workers.
“We are working with the state,” which has 100,000 masks and 13,000 ventilators being distributed to medical facilities, Hughes said, adding local business Piney Woods Rack has been supplying protective gear.
“We are also still looking for other providers,” Hughes said. “More is coming to the state and more is being distributed to more than hospitals.”
He also said if a medical provider needs assistance, to call his office at 512-463-0707 or email bryan.hughes@texas.senate.gov.
End in sight?
Ella Osby wondered if there’s an end in sight for the virus, and Philly assured her that scientists worldwide are working on a vaccine right now. This particular coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, comes from a known family of viruses, but “this is a new virus,” the doctor said.
“I wish we had a crystal ball,” Philly said.
What is known is the virus is spread through droplets in the air after someone has coughed, sneezed or breathed heavily in an area; it is not spread through the air itself. Philly cautioned everyone to take social distancing, hand washing practices and sanitation practices seriously.
Caller Suzy Square was concerned Abbott didn’t act sooner to limit the disease’s spread, saying “today we have no idea how many people have been affected.” Hughes told her Abbott was in contact with experts, and as the virus spread, individual city governments have stepped up with their own mandates as needed.
“The good news is that Texas is ahead of this thing,” Hughes said. “Out testing capacity is going up every day.”
And what if the virus is still hanging around in November, James Powell asked. In addition to it being a presidential year, May elections across the state were delayed to November.
“We’re going to have our elections,” Hughes said, adding officials are thinking ahead by considering the addition of early voting days and having more equipment available to keep voters distanced at polling locations.
Rising unemployment
Gladewater resident Tommy Botham was recently laid off because of the virus. He said he managed, through a lot of effort, to sign up for unemployment, but everything was “very vague” right now about his requirements for retaining unemployment benefits, specifically the job search requirements.
“Those rules are still there, but they are very relaxed,” Hughes said.
Because of the extraordinary circumstances, Hughes advised Botham to try to apply for jobs, but everyone right now understands if he can’t find another spot.
“Just do your best on trying to find a place,” Hughes said.
The senator added that because of the overload on the Texas Workforce Commission, workers in his office are volunteering their time to help take calls for the state organization when they are not helping constituents.
At the end of the call, Hughes said, “we are all in this together.”
“We are blessed to live in this state,” he said. “People are praying for one another, and they are helping one another.”
