Evelyn Kay Jones, the daughter of Chester and Nancy Lee (Mann) Jones was born on March 10, 1946 in Lubbock, Texas.
Evelyn died at the age of 74 on Friday, March 26, 2020 from esophageal cancer at Ayers Nursing Home in Snyder, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a step-mother, Jody Crouch Jones, of Altus, Oklahoma; and three cousins.
Those left to honor Evelyn Kay’s memory are her three sisters, Julie Jones Fields Nantais (Rick Nantais), of Apache Junction, Arizona, Rebecca Jean Jones Baker, of Apache Junction, Arizona, Janice Jones Brown and her daughter, Brittany Jones Brown, of Portland, Oregon; one brother, Robert Chester (Casey) Jones, of Arlington, Texas; and one aunt, Marinelle M. Knight, of Florida; along with many cousins and nieces.
In her early 20’s, while attending Texas Tech, Evelyn was diagnosed with bi-polar manic depression and schizophrenia. She suffered most of her life in and out of hospitals, clinics, and treatment centers.
We would like to thank the owners of Diversified Family Services, of Elk City, who worked with her for over 40 years and her mental health struggles. Their love, support, and programs allowed her to live an independent lifestyle for many years, until she moved to Ayers Nursing Home, of Snyder, where she resided for the last eight years. Ayers was her home, where she made many friends and considered family. She will be missed by many residents and staff members who nicknamed her “Kay Kay”, “Evie Kay” or “Jonsie”.
We are eternally grateful for the love and care given and shown by the staff and residents of Ayers Nursing Home, in Snyder, Oklahoma. Evelyn Kay was always humble and kind making friends wherever she lived over the years, and never met a stranger. The halls of Ayers will never be the same again!
Go rest high on that mountain sister Kay, because your work on this earth is done!
A celebration of life will be held privately with family at a later time.
Chester and Nancy Jones owned Western Auto in Paris, Texas until 1959. Kay attended Graham School.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), of Oklahoma at https://www.namioklahoma.org/ or Cancer Research at https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/other-ways-to-give/memorial-honor-donations-gifts?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIx6PB4b226AIVEyCtBh3H3g7xEAAYASABEgJCHfD_BwE.
