The STAAR December retest is coming up Dec. 9 through 12. Please make sure students are rested and ready to take the retest on the date specified for each subject. The next opportunity to retest will be in the spring. If anyone has any questions, please do not hesitate to give the school a call at (903) 737-2800.

English I

Report date: Jan. 17, 2020 

Test date: Dec. 10, 2019 

Algebra I

Report date: Jan. 17, 2020 

Test date: Dec. 11, 2019 

English II

Report date: Jan. 17, 2020 

Test date: Dec. 12, 2019 

Biology

Report date: Jan. 17, 2020 

Test date: Dec. 12, 2019

