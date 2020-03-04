Good morning, Red River Valley!
The sprinkles we saw yesterday will become widespread showers over the region by around 9 a.m. as an upper low marches east. There's an 80% chance for rain today, with the high around 58 degrees. Winds will come from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Showers continue to be likely before midnight with overnight rain chances falling slightly to 70%, according to the National Weather Service. It'll be a cloudy night with a low around 43. The winds won't let up, but will shift slightly to come from the north.
As the low exits the region, rain chances and wind speeds will slowly decrease, and once it's gone, we can expect mild conditions with drier northern air flowing in.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday all have similar forecasts - sunny days with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will start out similarly, but the next wet system is expected to arrive Sunday night.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
