Paris police arrested Cannon Harold Pate, 50, of Arthur City, in the 100 block of 19th Street NW at 11:01 a.m. Monday. Cannon was known to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was found hiding in a shed.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police arrest Paris man in vehicle theft case
Otis Eugene Keller, 37, of Paris, was arrested on two felony warrants. Keller was identified as being the suspect in a theft of a vehicle and a burglary of a business on Feb. 25.
Keller was later taken to the county jail, although he was not listed among the inmates in online records this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
