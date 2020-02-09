The Cooper City Council will go into executive session Monday evening to discuss the home of Trey Oats on city property.
Two years ago, Oats, using a map without the correct property lines, moved his house to city-owned property on the shore of Cooper Lake. Oats approached the city about purchasing the property so he wouldn’t have to move the house again. No agreement was reached at that meeting. Also in executive session, the council will discuss the Derrick Roberts ordinance violation and an interlocal agreement on tax sale properties for economic development.
