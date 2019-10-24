Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site will celebrate Halloween with two separate come-and-go events Saturday at 812 S. Church St. in Paris.
The first event of the night, “A Bewitching Affair at the Maxey House,” will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., and the second, “Maxey by Candlelight,” will take place from 10 p.m. to midnight.
During “A Bewitching Affair at the Maxey House,” visitors will tour the house and learn about the Halloween traditions and games of the past.
“Historically, the Maxey House was a place for gatherings and parties, and we want to keep that tradition alive.” said Kaitlin Ammon, site manager. “Throwing a Halloween party is the perfect way to do so. And of course, any party we throw will be based on the parties of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. We hope that our visitors have fun learning about past Halloween traditions while playing games and exploring the house during the event.”
“Maxey by Candlelight” will provide visitors with the opportunity to tour the house late at night and see it in a different light. During this come-and-go event, visitors will learn about Victorian death, funeral and mourning traditions, which differ from today’s traditions.
Admission to each event is $5 per person. Children 5 and under are free. A combination ticket can be purchased for “A Bewitching Affair” and “Maxey by Candlelight” for those who wish to attend both events for $7 a person.
In addition to the two events Saturday, the Maxey House will host “Trick or Treat with Livingston,” a come-and-go event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Maxey House’s toy lion, Livingston, is throwing his own Halloween party this year and is inviting everyone to the site for Halloween-themed games and crafts and, of course, treats. Admission to “Trick or Treat with Livingston” is free.
“Livingston is excited to throw his Halloween party again this year. We love helping him host the event and can’t wait to see everyone’s costumes.” said Ammon.
For more information, please contact the Sam Bell Maxey House at 903-785-5716, or visit the site’s website at www.visitsbmh.com or the site’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.
