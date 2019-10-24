Paris police arrested Jeremy Doyle Dancer, 37, of Sumner, at a residence on East Price Street at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday. Dancer was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant, police said.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where online records this morning reported he remained without a set bond.
Paris man jailed on burglary warrants
Officers stopped 21-year-old Dawson Ray Huie of Paris in the 600 block of 20th Street NE after seeing him driving a motor vehicle and knowing he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Huie was arrested on the warrants charging him with burglary of a residence and burglary of a motor vehicle that had occurred in the 600 block of 46th Street NE on Tuesday.
Huie was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online jail records.
Forgery allegation under investigation
An unknown man and woman attempted to pass a forged check in the 900 block of Clarksville Street at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The check was from a nonexistent company, and the bank said the account does not exist.
The suspects used forged identifications and left the scene before officers arrived, police said. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested seven people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.