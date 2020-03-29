The Paris Balloon and Music Festival has been grounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
Board members opted to postpone the event until 2021 due to the current social and public health advisory related to the spread of Covid-19.
“While we are disheartened to omit a staple community event, we feel the safety of our patrons is of utmost importance. Even though that is months away, the planning and work involved over the next couple of months would be greatly disadvantaged with the uncertainty still involved,” the board wrote in a Facebook post.
The event usually takes places on the same weekend as the Tour de Paris Bicycle Rally, which this year is scheduled for July 18. Currently, the rally is not canceled.
