Good morning, Red River Valley!
How does a balmy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day sound to you? Hopefully that sounds good because that's exactly what we have in store. With high temperatures in the region 10 to 20 degrees above normal, Santa is going to need some shorts when he swings through North Texas tonight.
With high pressure solidly in place over the area for the next 48 hours, there's no threat of rain until at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Expect a partly to mostly sunny day today with a high near 68. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will continue being partly cloudy as the low drops to around 45.
Christmas is likely to be even warmer with some parts of the region seeing highs in the upper 70s - perfect for any outdoors toys the good boys and girls might receive. Here, skies will start out partly sunny and gradually become sunny. The high should reach 71 degrees. Christmas night will be mostly clear with a low around 48.
The forecast calls for one more day of mostly sunny, beautiful weather Thursday before weekend rain chances pick up Friday and continue through Sunday.
