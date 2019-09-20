Susan Ann Shoemake, 75, of Powderly, went home to our heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Powderly United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Hutchison officiating. Interment will take place at 4 p.m. in Bennington Old Church Cemetery, in Bennington, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
Susan, the daughter of Peyton O. and Doris Ducoté Ogden, was born on April 30, 1944, in San Angelo, Texas.
She never met a stranger and loved everyone she met. If there was a room full of people, by the time the event was over, she knew everyone. Susan was a devout Christian as was evident by all the time she spent helping others. She was a faithful member of Powderly United Methodist Church. The love she showed others cannot be measured.
She loved without reservation as Christ teaches. The world became a little dimmer when she left.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Robert Shoemake; and a great-grandson, Peyton Patrick Lucido.
Survivors include her husband, Hollis Shoemake, whom she married on Oct. 2, 1965, building 53 years of family and memories; one son, Stanley Shoemake and wife, Velma, of Pattonville; grandchildren, Robert, Courtnye, Tori, Britnye, Roxie and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Kenneth, George, Levi and McKenzie; and two sisters, Pat Hahn and husband, Mike, and Polly Woodard and husband, Ronald; along with several nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be Tobbie Lucido, Chris Dix, Bill Dixon, Robert Sawyer, Stephen Hamilton and Jordan Mathews.
