TODAY
Parker Elementary School: Family Star Gazing Science Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
OCT. 31
Higgins Elementary School: 9 a.m., Spooktacular Parade.
North Lamar High School: FFA’s annual Trunk-or-Treat eventwith the agriculture department.
NOV. 1
NLISD: Early release, 1 p.m.
NOV. 2
North Lamar High School: All day, SAT test at Paris Junior College.
NOV. 13
Paris High School: Ken Freeman Motivational Speaker: 1 p.m., 5th period.
NOV. 18
Paris ISD Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., administration building, 1920 Clarksville St.
NOV. 19
Paris High School: Senior Panoramic Picture, in the mornings
NOV. 25
Paris ISD: Thanksgiving Day holiday through Nov. 28.
