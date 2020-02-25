FEB. 24 to FEB. 25
First Responder-Paris
6:14 o 6:26 a.m., 3306 Bonham St.
7:22 to 7:37 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
8:48 to 8:56 a.m., 1775 FR 195.
9:17 to 9:24 a.m., 125 W. Cherry St.
9:25 to 9:55 a.m., 3475 Vagas Drive.
12:37 to 12:47 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
12:53 to 1:18 p.m., 3805 NE Loop 286.
1:25 to 1:31 p.m., 100 W/ Neagle Ave.
9:55 to 10:20 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
12:51 to 1:06 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Public Service
1 to 1:13 p.m., 2645 W. Houston St.
2:55 to 3:04 p.m., 241 24th St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.