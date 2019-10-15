UPDATE, 5:15 p.m.: The severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Lamar County has been extended to 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service says the storm is now moving southeast at 20 mph. Threats continue to be quarter-size hail and winds of up to 60 mph.
_______
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southwestern Choctaw County until 5 p.m. and northeastern Lamar County until 5:15 p.m.
At 4:17 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located four miles southeast of Soper, moving southeast at 25 mph. Hazards with the storm include 60 mph winds and quarter size hail.
The warning includes Hugo, Reno, Powderly, Blossom and rural areas between Pattonville and Detroit.
