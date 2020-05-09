Texas Farm Credit, a rural lending cooperative with an office in Paris, recently awarded $2,000 scholarships to six students across the state through the 2020 Marsha Martin Scholarship Program.
The scholarships honor the memory of Marsha Pyle Martin, a native of Paris, who at the time of her death in January 2000 was chairman and CEO of the Farm Credit Administration. Since 2000, Texas Farm Credit has presented $158,500 in college scholarships to students who are pursuing agriculture-related degrees. The co-op also donates $500 to each recipient’s 4-H club or FFA chapter.
“Texas Farm Credit has a mission to support agriculture and rural communities today and tomorrow,” said Mark Miller, Texas Farm Credit CEO. “We award Marsha Martin Scholarships to students who have excelled in their FFA chapters and 4-H clubs because they represent the future of agriculture. We see this as an investment in the students’ continued growth and leadership in the industry.”
Included among the recipients is Matthew Marquez of Detroit, a senior and class salutatorian at Detroit High School. He will study soil and crop sciences at Texas A&M Uni-versity in the fall. While in high school, he served as vice-president of both the Detroit High School FFA and Area VI chapters. He competed in state, area, and district FFA competitions and has earned the State FFA Degree, the Chapter FFA Degree, and the Greenhand FFA Degree. Once he graduates from Texas A&M, he plans to work at NASA to research new ways to innovate crop sciences in order to feed our astronauts.
Other recipients include Baylee Gaze of Tioga, Haley Jouett of Terrell, Katelyn Klawinsky of Willis, Braylee Schomburg of Washington and Kate McNeill of Pleasanton.
Texas Farm Credit finances agricultural operations, agribusinesses, homes and rural real estate, and offers a variety of insurance services. Headquartered in Robstown, it serves 100 Texas counties and is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of rural lending cooperatives established in 1916.
